'Rick and Morty' season 3 News, Episode 7 Spoilers: Duo Goes to Atlantis

Facebook/RickandMorty A promotional image for "Rick and Morty"

When "Rick and Morty" season 3 returns from their two-week break for Labor Day, Rick and Morty will have an adventure to the Lost City of Atlantis, in episode 7 of the series, titled "The Ricklantis Mixup."

In a sneak peek for episode 7, Rick asks his grandson if he's ready to embark on a journey to Atlantis, while they both ready themselves with an oxygen tank, snorkeling goggles, and a gun-type fishing hook.

Later on, the scene cuts to Rick and Morty returning from Atlantis with the mad inventor saying, "Atlantis baby!"

Not much is revealed about episode 7, given that the synopsis is only a one-liner that simply states that the duo will visit the Lost City, according to Heavy. However, there are speculations that there's more than just Atlantis in the coming episode.

A few believe that episode 7 was originally titled "Tales From the Citadel," because it was originally listed in IMDB with that name. Also, based on the episodes listed on Netflix, the said episode still holds that title a few days ago.

If the Citadel of Ricks is involved in episode 7, it is anticipated that it wasn't really destroyed. There's a possibility that the Council of Ricks only moved the Citadel to the Lost City of Atlantis.

Another speculation is that Rick and Morty are really going to the Citadel, but they have to look like they're just going to Atlantis because someone is watching them.

Meanwhile, while fans of "Rick and Morty" wait for episode 7 to premiere to finally get answers, they noticed something odd in the sneak peek.

Rick opened up the portal without using his gun, which fans found unusual for the mad inventor, unless he set a timer on it. However, viewers also noticed that Rick didn't have the portal gun when they returned, which raises questions about how they did it without their control.

There are rumors that someone from Atlantis or the Citadel opened it for them. This will only be confirmed when episode 7 airs.

Catch the seventh episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.