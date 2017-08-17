'Rick and Morty' Season 3 News: Future Episodes Will No Longer Stream for Free

Enjoying "Rick and Morty" on Adult Swim for free? Well, not for long as future episodes of the animated series will no longer be live-streamed on the network.

YouTube/Adult Swim A screenshot from the promo for "Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 5, "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy"

Adult Swim aired the third season premiere early this month which caused quite a stir of excitement among the show's fans. The series' first two episodes were then followed by the stream of episode 3 which, despite having a few issues, was still enjoyed by fans.

However, all that excitement turned into disappointment this week. For unknown reasons, instead of airing the season's fourth episode for free, Adult Swim instead streamed a fake live-action version of the show. Only traditional TV aired the said episode as well as a catch-up option for those who have a cable subscription.

Despite providing a warning beforehand on their official Twitter page, fans accused the network "trolling." Still, there were also those who defended the network's actions by saying that they have the right to charge for their content.

Adult Swim has confirmed that "Rick and Morty" will no longer be live-streamed for free. For those who want to watch the entirety of the show's third season, they must first have a cable subscription.

The network also seemed to have accepted the inevitable incursion of piracy following the decision. In fact, they even encouraged illegal downloaders by saying, "Pirates start your engines."

However, this doesn't mean that Adult Swim is submitting to the mercy of the pirates. Those who want to legally watch and download the series can do so by downloading Adult Swim's app. For a small fee of just $3.99 a month, viewers can get full episodes after they air as well as other offerings from the network.

"Rick and Morty" airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. EDT exclusively on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim programming block.