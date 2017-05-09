'Rick And Morty' Season 3 Plot News: Rick to Become a Pickle? Rickmobile Currently on Tour to Promote Series

"Rick and Morty" season 3 may have already treated its fans to a surprise premiere on April Fool's Day, but confirmed details are yet to be released regarding the air dates of the subsequent episodes.

Facebook/RickandMortyA promotional banner for Adult Swim’s animated science fiction comedy series “Rick and Morty.”

The animated science fiction comedy series surprised fans last month when it suddenly released the highly anticipated premiere episode of its third season in celebration of April Fool's. And the hype that the particular episode generated was not entirely focused on the future of the show itself, but also on the now legendary Mulan Szechuan sauce from McDonald's. Rick even claimed that his quest to find this now defunct sauce again will be the current series' arc.

But until more episodes air, there is no telling just how much Rick's craving for the Szechuan sauce will factor into the entire narrative of season 3. However, this will not be the only thing that fans can look forward to when the rest of the current season finally starts airing in a more official capacity.

Inverse has put together a list of the possible plots and subplots that may constitute the third season of "Rick and Morty." From possibly going after some exotic gemstones to Rick becoming a pickle in a future episode, there will definitely be loads of new and strange adventures that fans can look forward to on top of a list of returning characters like Tammy and Mr. Meeseeks.

However, series co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have already confirmed that fan-favorite Evil Morty will not be making a guest appearance this season.

Meanwhile, in order to build up hype for the upcoming episodes, a mobile pop-up shop known as the Rickmobile has been scheduled to take a country-wide road trip from Los Angeles to New York in time for the New York Comic-Con happening on Oct. 8. The traveling pop-up shop that looks like a giant Rick-shaped vehicle will be selling exclusive "Rick and Morty" merchandise, including the official "Don't Even Trip Road Trip' t-shirt.

The road trip will reportedly be taking the Rickmobile through more than 40 locations in the U.S., making stopovers at pizza parlors, donut joints, and movie theaters. A list of Rickmobile's scheduled stops can be found on the series' official page.

More episodes of "Rick and Morty" season 3 are expected to air in summer.