'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Premiere Date Announced During Live Stream Event, Trailer Drops

Facebook/RickandMorty 'Rick and Morty' season 3 will premiere on July 30.

"Rick and Morty" fans will not have to wait too long before season 3 finally rolls around, as co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland recently revealed in a live stream.

The live stream event took place on the night of June 29, Thursday. Together, Harmon and Roiland revealed that "Rick and Morty" season 3 will hit television screens later this month.

"The premiere is Sunday, July 30, almost the latest day in the month," Roiland announced (via Entertainment Weekly). "Yeah, we did it, we pulled it off. We pulled it off."

The co-creators also previewed the season 3 trailer, which was later uploaded on the Adult Swim YouTube channel.

The trailer opened with Rick calling out Morty's name. Morty headed to the garage to look for his grandfather, who had turned himself into Pickle Rick, a literal animated pickle. The clip then immediately picked up to show a variety of adventures that the titular duo will get themselves into this season.

It seems that "Rick and Morty" season 3 will heavily parody 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road." It also features what appears to be a nod to 1992's "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid" when Summer instantly becomes a giant and destroys the garage through the use of a device called Morphizer-XE. Apart from that, the new season will see more crude jokes, crashing ships, action, violence and disturbing yet hilarious visuals, including Pickle Rick with rat limbs fighting off actual rats.

"Welcome to the darkest year of our adventures," Rick told his grandson.

The premiere episode of season 3 was previously aired on April Fool's Day. Pickle Rick was also previewed in a 15-second clip that was posted on the show's Facebook page. The clip promised a summer release for "Rick and Morty" season 3, and it looks like the show has delivered on its word.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 will premiere on Sunday, July 30, at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.

Watch the trailer below: