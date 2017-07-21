'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Promo: Creators Talk Guest Stars, Spin-Off

"Rick and Morty" creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland recently appeared on a live steam for a full Q&A about the series. The pair revealed new details about season 3 and their future plans for the show.

Facebook/RickandMorty "Rick and Morty" season 3 airs on July 30.

The creators teased a star-studded third season of "Rick and Morty." According to them, the guest stars for this season include Thomas Middleditch, Susan Sarandon, Danny Trejo, Christian Slater, Joel McHale, and Keith David.

Harmon and Roiland also shared that they intend to make a "Rick and Morty" spin-off in the future, which will be a complete Claymation. The pair were encouraged by Adult's Swim's Claymation promos for the series that it inspired them to make an entire show out of it.

Furthermore, the creators are thinking of doing a crossover with different shows. If they will pursue the idea, the episode will have to feature the titular character jumping between the various shows.

"Rick and Morty" has also been one odd program, and the new trailer of the forthcoming season speaks volumes about that weirdness. The clip does not make sense, but it is entertaining, as viewers get to see various animation styles, including Harmon and Roiland's favorite, the claymation.

The latest tease might be the weirdest so far. It features the title characters in a trippy journey across the multiverse. Each segment comes with a unique style of animation. Apart from Claymation, viewers will see Disney-styled cartoons, stop-motion, and pencil drawings. In the 3-minute video, there are 22 separate segments.

If the video is about the third season, then fans should be seeing Scary Terry and the cromulons and zombie Beth in the upcoming installment.

The teaser was directed by Matt Taylor of Titmouse.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 will return with all-new episode this July 30 on Adult Swim.