'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Release Date Still a Blur

It's been more than a year since "Rick and Morty" wrapped up its second season, and the fate — particularly the release date — of its follow-up installment gets murkier by the day.

Despite the lack of indication that the third season of the highly popular cartoon on Adult Swim would be rolled out in 2016, many fans had held on to the idea that it would be released before yearend. After all, co-creator Dan Harmon said early last year that they had been "targeting around the end of this year [2016]" as a potential launch date. But fans should know better that delays are always often inevitable.

It's now the second month of the new year yet it appears that fans will not be seeing "Rick and Morty" for a little while longer.

Harmon, who appeared in the recently held Sundance Film Festival, got candid about where they are in terms of the animated show's production.

"I'm so sorry," Harmon said to the audience who were obviously hoping for any sort of update (via IndieWire). "I don't have a release date for Season 3. It's not that I know it and I'm not allowed to say it; it's [Adult Swim's] domain. What I will tell you is it's late because of us, it's late because of me."

As the writer continued explaining without giving any specifics, it became clearer that the delay has stemmed from a creative standpoint.

"We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we're having fights," he continued. "Well, we didn't fight during Season 2, that's why it's taking longer! All this fighting! So OK, let's stop fighting!"

Understandably, with critically acclaimed narratives such as that of "Rick and Morty," the pressure to consistently come out with clever stories, which are pivotal to the show, is almost expected. And as such, Harmon, co-creator Justin Roiland and the rest of the writing crew of the series are all tensed up to make sure that they do not go below the high standards they have set. Last year, Roiland teased that out of all the great episodes they have released in the past two seasons, the best of the adventures of the grandfather and grandson duo is still to come in season 3.

Adult Swim backs up Harmon's statement reiterating, however, that they have "no premiere timing to share unfortunately" and that the show is "still deep in production."