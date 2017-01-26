'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Release Date News: Dan Harmon Talks Reason For Delay, Blames Himself

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans are anxiously awaiting the release of "Rick and Morty" season 3, but the show has encountered a bit of a delay. And while co-creator Dan Harmon blames himself for the long wait, he has clarified that scheduling was never up to him in the first place.

Facebook/RickandMortyCo-creator Dan Harmon explains the reason for the delay of 'Rick and Morty' season 3.

Harmon, who is the mind behind "Rick and Morty" along with Justin Roiland, spoke to IndieWire at YouTube's pop-up space in Park City, Utah recently. Unfortunately, he did not have good news to share, and the release date of season 3 remains unknown.

"I'm so sorry," Harmon said. "I don't have a release date for Season 3. ... What I will tell you is it's late because of us, it's late because of me."

Harmon proceeded to explain that he, too, is baffled by the amount of time it takes to produce a season of the animated series.

"'Rick and Morty' keeps taking longer and longer to write, and I don't know why," he admitted. He then put the blame on the "fights" that he and Roiland always have.

"We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we're having fights," Harmon said. "'Well, we didn't fight during Season 2, that's why it's taking longer! All this fighting! So OK, let's stop fighting!'"

Reports of Harmon and Roiland fighting over the third season of "Rick and Morty" soon followed and started to circulate online. However, Harmon recently took to his Twitter account to clarify his words.

1. Re: confusion/concern about my comments in Indiewire interview re: Rick and Morty. The "fights" I refer to aren't "the reason 4 delay" — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

He began by saying that the delay is not due to the "fights," which aren't even strictly the kind that one would imagine.

2. The "fights" also aren't what you call a fight when you have one in your home or street. I'm talking about fights like "what joke to do." — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

In a series of tweets, Harmon explained that their perfectionism was probably the cause of the delay, and he acknowledged the huge effect of his words. All in all, though, he and Roiland are fine. In fact, Harmon revealed that they are so respectful of one another.

6. But the truth is not dramatic. It's quite boring. We love our show. It's a weird show that we struggle to not overthink OR underthink. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

9. The other is that it is out of our jurisdiction to discuss schedule. That's Adult Swim's biz. Totally unrelated. Hence the info shortage. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

10. So, I'm sorry I can't say "we fractured a creative valve in sector 3" or "it's Paul's fault. GET HIM!" No hidden truth. We slow. Sorry. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

13. I tell you, as a self destructively honest guy, Justin and I have literally never fought. Season 3 isn't late because of "fighting." — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

14. In fact, ironically, maybe THAT's the delay-cause. We respect and terrify each other and always want the other to be happy. — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) January 25, 2017

In the end, a release date was still not announced, although fans now know that everything is well and smooth in the "Rick and Morty" camp.