'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Release Date, News: Justin Roiland Denies Jan. 9 Premiere

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland recently denied that "Rick and Morty" season 3 will resume on Monday, Jan. 9.

Facebook/ RickandMorty"Rick and Morty" season 3 is expected to resume in early 2017.

Enstarz reports that the IMDB page of "Rick and Morty" recently listed a Jan. 9 premiere date for season 3 of the adult animated sitcom. However, the show's co-creator and the voice for protagonists Rick and Morty took to Twitter and denied the posting.

"Rick and Morty" is an Adult Swim animated series that features an alcoholic science genius, Rick Sanchez, and his grandson, Morty, who he takes on impossible and dangerous adventures.

In a Jan. 4 tweet, Roiland said, "As far as I know (and I would know) season three does not air Jan 9th." In the same tweet, Roiland made a pun and said, "Go ahead and [Jodi] Arias me." Roiland made reference to Arias who was convicted of murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013 for the death of her boyfriend.

As of writing, it looks like IMDB has taken down the Jan. 9 listing.

The Arias reference is probably motivated by the fact that many fans have been expecting "Ricky and Morty" season 3 to resume last December but it did not happen. Now, fans are expecting the series to return sometime in the early part of this year.

However, despite the lack of announcements on the resume of season 3, a new trailer was reportedly revealed just before New Year. The trailer opens up several possible plots that the show is going to take. For one, the trailer hints that season 3 will resume by first showing how Morty is trying so hard to get into Jessica's circle of friends after learning that she stopped seeing Brad.

Another report thinks that the trailer hints at Morty's obsession of sleeping with Jessica through a "Star Wars" reference. According to the report, the space adventure part of the trailer is most probably a subliminal portrayal of Morty wanting to have sex with the girl of his dreams.