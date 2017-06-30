'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Release Date News: New Episodes to Air July 30

The long wait for the rest of the episodes of "Rick and Morty" season 3 is finally over, after Adult Swim announced that the animated series will be back exactly one month from now.

Facebook/RickandMortyThe freshest episodes of "Rick and Morty" season 3 will finally air next month.

On Facebook, the cable network revealed that the adventures of the mad scientist named Rick and his teenage grandson Morty will resume on Sunday, July 30.

The announcement came with a trailer featuring the character named Pickle Rick and several clips from the season's first episode titled "The Rickshank Rickdemption" that first aired on April 1. The trailer also welcomes fans to "the darkest year of their adventures."

Recently, series co-creator Dan Harmon explained on Twitter the real reasons why it took them a while before they can finally air the newest episodes of "Rick and Morty" season 3.

According to Harmon, he and co-creator Justin Roiland are deeply sorry about taking a long time before they can air the next episodes of season 3, but there are no dramatic reasons for the delay.

"The reason S3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was S3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than S2 or S1," Harmon tweeted.

He also clarified the rumors about the ongoing feud between him and Roiland, which reportedly caused the production delay of the fan-favorite animated series. According to the series co-creator, the fighting rumors are not true.

"If you do know of me at all you know that if Justin and I HAD ever fought, not only wouldn't we be able to keep it secret, we'd be all too eager to share it with you. Also, that's not what would make the show slow down! Fighting probably would have been a good idea, it might have sped us up," Harmon also said in his lengthy Twitter posts.

The second episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 will be called "Rickmancing the Stone."