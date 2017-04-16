'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Release Date: Show Returns in Summer; VR Game Set for Release on April 20

For "Rick and Morty" fans who might not be in the loop, season 3 has already been written - though it is quite unclear if the production and animation of the entire season has also been completed as well.

Facebook/RickandMortyPromotional photo for "Rick and Morty"

However, the first episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 already aired on April 1, but that was all that was shown at the time. As for the rest of the season's episodes, nothing is set in stone except that these will debut this summer.

The airing of season 3's first episode on April 1 came as a shock for many fans. The producers did not announce any such plans, thus it took the audience by surprise.

It was during that episode that the summer debut of season 3 was announced during a commercial break. Fans might remember Mr. Poopybutthole from season 2 who said that the third season of the show will not come after around a year and a half - and this is now proving to be right.

Fans will not be disappointed, however, as Adult Swim has already released several promo teasers for the show. This ensures that "Rick and Morty" season 3 will definitely air any time during the summer.

YouTube/Adult Swim

In addition, season 3 will be comprised of 14 episodes in all - which is the longest season for the show to date, as the first season was 11 episodes-long and the second only had 10 episodes.

In other news, the virtual reality game that is inspired by the show has also been confirmed to be set for release on April 20.

The game, named "Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-Ality," puts a player in Morty's clone's shoes in order to complete puzzles and other challenges.

Game developer Alex Schwartz previously revealed that the game occurs in Rick's garage, which is full of items that can be used. "Chemistry sets and just boxes of things on the shelves. Elements from the show. It's fully crammed in there," Schwartz said.

"Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-Ality" is only available for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.