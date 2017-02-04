'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Release Date, Teasers: New Website Launched Featuring Galactic Federation Content

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There is no word yet on when "Rick and Morty" season 3 will premiere. However, in order to tide fans over, a new website containing Galactic Federation content, from #Klaargworthy videos to #Nazz special reports, was unveiled.

I got my GOVERNMENT MANDATED MyFederation Rewards Card! Join me and quintillions of others in one united universe! https://t.co/EFf8gaprlY pic.twitter.com/FjJPlpoqs2 — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) January 30, 2017

Facebook/RickandMorty'Rick and Morty' has launched a new website featuring content from the Galactic Federation.

The official Twitter handle of "Rick and Morty" shared the website earlier this week, urging fans to avail of the MyFederation Rewards card. The homepage shows the same thing, while also listing down the rewards that cardholders are entitled to, including biometric installation, parasite removal, complimentary monitoring, familial liquidation, and teeth upgrades.

"Joining the Galactic Federation isn't just mandatory monitoring and resource rationing," the website's description reads. "You're also entitled to HUGE savings on intergalactic goods and services with MyFederation Rewards. Go ahead, treat yourself to that quantum phaser or tactical dentures, it's YOUR CHOICE!"

Fans are redirected to another page when they choose to get a rewards card. It goes through a login page that mimics secret database layouts seen on television. There, fans can browse through the different channels found in the fedconnect page. There are posts and clips that have been made to echo Buzzfeed videos, featuring titles like "12 Insanely Cute Cats" and "Lifehack: How To Catch All Of Earth's Hottest Diseases."

Right now, there is only little content, but it is expected to unveil more as the weeks go by. As for a season 3 release date, Adult Swim has yet to announce one, but the March to April 2017 window that Mr. Poopybutthole teased seems likely.

Co-creator Dan Harmon previously revealed that they experienced a delay in production for many reasons. He also admitted that scheduling is not their decision, but the network's. Moreover, he clarified that the delay was not caused by "fights" he and co-creator Justin Roiland would have - at least not in the most common definition of the term.

With no release date yet, fans can only browse through the new website of content the show has provided. "Rick and Morty" season 3 is expected to premiere in early 2017.