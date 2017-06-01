'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Spoilers, Release Date: Episode 2 Takes Inspiration From 'Romancing the Stone,' Arrives in July

After the first episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 aired last April, fans have been wondering when the second episode of the hit Adult Swim series will arrive. Previously, it was reported that the creative team behind the series was already working double time to finish the episode by summer. Now, recent reports claim that the next episode will not air until July.

Facebook/RickandMorty'Rick and Morty' season 3 premieres this summer.

Titled "Rickmancing the Stone," the third season's second episode is said to take inspiration from the cult classic movie titled "Romancing the Stone." It is speculated to be a fun one, although as of this writing, the creators of the series have not yet given any specific date as to when it will air.

Though its release date remains unknown, the details about the next episode of "Rick and Morty" are already out. According to reports, the upcoming episode will find Rick driving across the United States in his RickMobile. It will also reportedly feature a drunken Rick scene.

In the premiere episode of season 3 titled "The Rickshank Redemption," the series gave fans a lot of laughter as it made a number of references to some of the funniest events from previous installments of the show. The season also started with a bang when it featured some cameos from the Disney Channel show, "Gravity Falls."

According to reports, throughout the entire 22-minute run of the third season's first episode, "Rick and Morty" managed to give a total of 205 jokes. Considering how hard the creative team behind the show is currently working to make episode 2, fans can expect it to be as funny as the first one, maybe even more.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 aired its premiere episode in a surprise event last April 1, so it should not come as a surprise if the creators of the series release episode 2 at an unexpected time as well.