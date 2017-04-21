'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Spoilers: Rick and Morty Confront Major Issues in Their Lives in 'Rickmancing the Stone'

"Rick and Morty" pulled a fast one on its fans when it premiered it's highly anticipated third season on April Fool's Day without so much as an announcement. More than exposing Rick's reason for turning himself in to the Galactic Federation, the surprise episode also teased a rather major shift in Morty's life.

Facebook/RickandMorty Promotional banner for the third season of the comedy sci-fi animated series “Rick and Morty.”

Morty's mom and dad are divorcing after the latter made his wife choose between himself and her father. The turn of events came as a huge shock to Morty, but Rick did not allow his grandson to wallow in sadness, and instead got them back on board their next mission: that is, to bring back McDonald's long-gone Szechuan sauce, even if it took an entirety of nine seasons to do so.

That episode caused netizens to crave for the said McNuggets dipping sauce. A craving that has recently led one fan to pay $14,700 for a single packet of it that went on sale on eBay, as reported by Time. What other crazes do Rick and Morty stand to inspire as the animated sci-fi comedy's third season goes full swing this summer?

Indeed, the long wait is finally over, and there's even an official trailer to prove it is more than just a follow-up April Fool's prank. The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has even provided both a title and the briefest of summaries for the upcoming second episode of "Rick and Morty."

Facebook/adultswim

Titled "Rickmancing the Stone," episode 2 finds Rick confronting his grandson about some of the issues that they are dealing with. The most recent incident that seems to fit the bill is Beth's decision to divorce her husband and make sure that he moves out of the house soon.

How will this unexpected turn of events impact Morty's emotional well-being? Is his mom really set on divorcing his dad, or will there be hope for his parents yet?

The said episode has no official air date yet, although Trakt.tv placed its possible release date on Sunday, April 23.