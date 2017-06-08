'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Spoilers: Series Co-Creator Dan Harmon Helps Fans With the Long Wait

As fans patiently wait for more episodes of "Rick and Morty" season 3, series co-creator Dan Harmon has provided a way for them to get through the drought, which is searching for the meaning of life.

Harmon recently talked about the recurring themes of the creators and their creations reflected in the series including "the search for meaning" and the idea of having gods.

"Rick is the seam between god and man," he said, pertaining to his ability to create anything. It is this ability that renders Jerry's goals, such as being a good father, rich and macho, "stupid" to the universe his father-in-law represents.

Harmon, however, said that he personally does not agree with Rick's thinking that "nothing means anything." The "Rick and Morty" co-creator explained, "The knowledge that nothing matters, while accurate, gets you nowhere."

He further elaborated:

"Knowing the truth, which is that nothing matters, can actually save you in those moments. Once you get through that terrifying threshold of accepting that, then every place is the center of the universe, and every moment is the most important moment, and everything is the meaning of life."

Harmon's words should help fans get busy by drifting into existential thoughts while they wait for "Rick and Morty" season 3, which will be back this summer.

It was teased at the end of the season premiere "The Rickshank Rickdemption," which saw Rick destroy both the Galactic Federation and the Citadel of Ricks, that this year will mark the darkest chapter yet in Rick and Morty's adventures.

Fans will remember that Beth decided to part ways with Jerry when he made her choose between him and her father after Rick returns from prison.

Rick then declares that there is "no more dad" in "Rick and Morty" season 3 as he steps up and becomes the man of the house again.