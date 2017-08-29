'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Spoilers: Tangling With Toxins and Realizations From 'Rest and Ricklaxation'

Most recent episode delves into what Rick and Morty find so 'toxic' about themselves

Facebook courtesy of Rick and Morty The next episode of 'Rick and Morty's' third season is expected to air on Sept. 10

A day spent detoxing is typically healthy, or at the very least, deemed helpful for a person. But such was not the case in the latest episode of "Rick and Morty."

The most recent episode of the show, titled "Rest and Ricklaxation," features the two titular characters engaging in a little bit of detoxification.

This is not the typical kind of detox, however, as instead of getting rid of harmful elements inside the body, this particular session targeted the perceived bad traits of the aforementioned characters.

As Heavy.com put it in a recent article, the detox machine used by Rick and also Morty "removes what the individual believes is toxic about himself or herself."

In theory, the machine is supposed to work wonders for the people who use it. However, this being "Rick and Morty," fans probably should not be all that surprised that things did not turn out as planned.

Morty turns into a more successful individual in certain respects, but only at the expense of the things that made him so relatable and endearing to others.

Rick's "detoxified" self is even more troubling as this version of him is detached from Morty.

It is a somewhat sad revelation as the bond between the two, while chaotic, has also been truly beneficial for both of them in many ways.

Hopefully for fans, this startling revelation does not lead to the two suddenly or even slowly drifting apart.

In any case, the next episode of the show is expected to veer away a bit from what happened thus far this season and will instead take fans to Atlantis.

According to the "Rick and Morty" Wiki, the next episode is known as "Ricklantis Mixup" and it has been described as a "self-contained" offering.

Fans are going to have to wait a bit for this episode of "Rick and Morty," however, as its premiere is set for Sept. 10.