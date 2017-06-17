'Rick and Morty' Season 3 to Air This July?

Last April Fools' Day, Adult Swim surprised fans with the first episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3, "The Rickshank Rickdemption." Unfortunately, that was only a tease. The rest of the season will air sometime this summer.

Facebook/RickandMorty "Rick and Morty" season 3 to resume in July

The first episode was uploaded when a fan asked for it on Twitter. And hopefully, as promised, "Rick and Morty" season 3 will premiere in the weeks to come. On the show's official Twitter page, they indicated that more episodes will launch "this summer."

Although the network has not revealed the launch date for "Rick and Morty" season 3, reports say that the remaining 13 episodes could launch this July.

More recently, writer Ryan Ridley shared a few details about season 3 in an interview on the Y Combinator podcast. On the podcast, he shared that fans will not be seeing Mr. Meeseeks this season.

"We've talked about how we'd bring back Meeseeks, and if we were ... if we're gonna bother to do it," he shared. "We'd want to really explore a different aspect of it. But that's one way to do it, right there, is to show what the inside of a Meeseeks box looks like. That would have been really cool."

Following "The Rickshank Redemption" is "Rickmancing the Stone." The second episode of the season is expected to pick up after Rick's escape from the Galactic Federation Prison. To recap, Beth divorced Jerry. And Rick reminded Morty that with Jerry gone, he now serves as the head of the family.

"Rickmancing the Stone" is the show's take on the 1984 film "Romancing the Stone." With that reference in mind, there have been several fan theories circulating around, one of which claims that Morty no longer desires to go on adventures with his grandfather. The theory, which was posted on Reddit, suggests that like the 80s cult classic, a person will be kidnapped by the lead character's enemies. In this case, Summer will be taken by people who want to know Rick's secrets, the theory indicates. With Summer kidnapped, Morty will have no other choice but to go with Rick and save her.

More updates should follow.