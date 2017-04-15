'Rick and Morty' VR Game Release Date: Adult Swim Celebrates

Adult Swim will soon drop a virtual reality (VR) game of its hit show "Rick and Morty." And fans are sure going to love it.

(Photo: Facebook/Adult Swim Games)The "Rick and Morty" promotional banner for upcoming VR game.

Last year, Adult Swim and Owlchemy Labs revealed that they will be releasing a virtual reality game for "Rick and Morty." Now, the much-awaited game will be out in the market in just a few days, as announced by Adult Swim on its page.

The game, titled "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" will take the players to the virtual world of the alcoholic scientist and his grandson. The said game is set to be out of the gate on April 20 — the same day of the celebration of the unofficial day of smoking pot.

The upcoming "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" game will be playable on Oculus Rift. Players can play the title via HTC Vive as well.

The game will take place in Rick's lab and garage, revealed Alex Schwartz, Owlchemy Labs' developer. In the game, players will play as one of Rick's clones. They will have to solve puzzles and various missions in pursuance of progress throughout the game.

The best part is, those who will play the game will get a chance to explore features on the show. Schwatrz said, "Rick's garage is filled with tons of stuff to play with." He went on and added that players can also see "elements from the show." That being said, will players see more portions of the show that have not been aired yet? If so, then fans will enjoy the game even more.

In addition, it is not the first time that Adult Swim and Owlchemy Labs revealed the first look at "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality." Last year, the companies already gave the fans a sneak peek at the San Diego Comic-Con.