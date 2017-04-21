'Rick and Morty' VR Game Review: 'Virtual Rick-ality' Garners Awesome Feedback

"Rick and Morty's" virtual reality (VR) game titled "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" has been released. And just a day after its release, the game already received a lot of positive reviews.

It has been only a few days since Adult Swim announced that a virtual reality game will soon be out of the gate. Now, it is happening. Adult Swim and Owlchemy Labs unleashed the anticipated title.

"Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" game has gained approving reviews saying both the animated series and the title are awesome. The game was even applauded for how the show's creators, as well as its cast, made its players feel like they were a part of the show.

Moreover, the game received a rating of 7 out of 10 points in Destructoid's review. The game is a bit short, though, yet like others said, the game is still fun.

The game is a job simulator. Players will be taken into the alcoholic scientist's garage where a lot of things can be explored. They will play one of Morty's clones.

The game will kick off with Rick and Morty waking the clone (the player's character). Both of them will ask for the player's help.

Various missions are also needed to be completed to progress in the game — it could either be too dangerous for them or they just do not want to do it. The tasks given by Rick sometimes include directions. However, at times, the player will have to figure things out in order to solve it.

"Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" is playable on HTC Vive. Players who own Oculus Rift can avail the title as well.

To those who want to see what others are talking about, they may purchase the game by clicking here. It is also available on Steam. "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" is up for grabs for $30.