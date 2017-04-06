Rihanna and Chris Brown News, Rumors: Rihanna Approves of Ex's Birthday Message to Her Mother

Rihanna and Chris Brown have long been broken up, but rumors continue to plague the pair's relationship. Brown recently wished his ex-girlfriend's mother a happy birthday, and a report claims that Rihanna thought it was a "genuine" move.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokAre Rihanna and Chris Brown speaking again?

Rihanna's mother, Monica Braithwaite, took to Instagram to post about her 57th birthday. Brown left a comment on the post, wishing her a happy birthday and accompanying it with a red heart emoji.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

According to Hollywood Life, the "Work" singer apparently took notice of the gesture and described it as "so sweet, sexy even, and unexpected," a source claimed. "Rih knows Chris is on tour, doing his thing, but him taking time to drop her mother a special note like that on Instagram, that speaks volume to Rihanna."

A previous report from the same publication states that the two have been sending text messages to each other again. They reportedly even took things up a notch and have progressed to sexting. However, it does not look like Rihanna's friends are supportive of their resumed contact.

"Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backwards," an insider told Hollywood Life in another report.

It can be recalled that Brown and Rihanna confirmed their relationship in 2008, but they broke up when Brown became physically violent towards her following a heated argument. Photos of a badly beat-up Rihanna made rounds online, and Brown was charged with felony assault and criminal threats. And while it initially seemed like the two were headed towards a reconciliation, it became clear that it was hard to go back.

Now, reports are saying that Rihanna and Brown may be slowly getting back together. However, it is important to keep in mind that these have not been confirmed. Readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.