Rihanna and DJ Khaled Released 'Wild Thoughts' Collaboration Last June 16

Rihanna and Bryson Tiller are featured in DJ Khaled's latest effort called "Wild Thoughts," which has just been released online on Friday, June 16. The music mogul recently talked about the process of getting the "Umbrella" singer on board his project, mentioning how the partnership has been a seven-year effort on his part.

Reuters/Carlo AllegriSinger Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in New York.

DJ Khaled recently shared a few details about his tenth album called "Grateful," which has been absolutely star-studded with earlier collaborations with some of the biggest music acts today. "Wild Thoughts," featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, will be the latest to drop from his album, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"It's going to be humongous. It's going to be incredible," Khaled said. "I want everybody to know this: Be ready — because it's gonna be one of those," Khaled added.

Given that his previous hit, "I'm the One," featured a powerhouse cast with Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, the new single has high expectations to match.

Considering that "I'm the One" has hit the number one spot on the Hot 100 in May, the stakes are even higher, but Khaled looks to be confident that his long-awaited team-up with Rihanna will have what it takes to reach the top of the charts.

DJ Khaled has been trying to work with the Barbadian singer for several years now, as he revealed in an interview with "The Show." "Seven, eight years I've been trying to do this," he said, referring to the fact that "Wild Thoughts" will be his first work with Rihanna.

"I always put the kites out there that I wanted to work with her. But at the same time, while I was putting the kites out there, I was always getting the right record ready. You've gotta start with the right energy to see if something comes back that's possible," Khaled added, noting how this collaboration has been several years in the making.