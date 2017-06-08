Rihanna News 2017: Barbadian Beauty Shuts Down Body-Shaming Haters With Instagram Post

After an article was published that criticized Rihanna's weight gain, the "Love on the Brain" singer took matters into her own hands and shut down her haters.

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONIRihanna at the Dior Cruise 2018 Collection in Calabasas, California.

Although Rihanna may have gained a bit of weight lately, that certainly does not mean that the Barbadian beauty is any less gorgeous.

However, Barstool Sports took notice and published an article titled "Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend?" Chris Spagnolo of the publication penned the article, which caused a frenzy among Rihanna fans online.

"A world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she's in a sumo suit," the article, which has since been deleted, read (via ELLE).

Rihanna has not spoken publicly about the article, though many others have noticed her thicker physique. However, the "Work" hitmaker recently took to her Instagram account to post a Gucci Mane meme as a subtle clapback to those who have been body-shaming her. The singer accompanied the post with a simple emoji as a caption.