Rihanna News: Artist Gives the Best Responses to Body-Shaming Trolls

Singer and songwriter Rihanna has been giving the best responses to the internet trolls who are fat-shaming her.

Rihanna has been doing great in the music industry and even showed game in Hollywood. The "Work" singer recently collaborated with DJ Khaled on "Wild Thoughts," which is one of the top picks for this year's song of the summer.

Aside from great collaborations with other music artists, Rihanna also starred in the recently released sci-fi movie "Valerian," where she played an alien shape-shifter named Bubble.

But even though Rihanna is doing great in all aspects of her life, internet trolls could not help but pick on the music artist for having a little weight gain.

A fan defended Rihanna by posting a video taken of the artist in 2015 on Instagram, where she was walking around a convenience store carrying a bunch of snacks and still looking for more to buy.

The fan's post was a message to all of Rihanna's haters who have been body-shaming her, as the video featured her best friend saying, "Stop judging her!"

Rihanna commented on the fan's Instagram post and said, "Somebody called me too fat?" with three laugh-crying emojis, showing how she finds it ridiculous that some people are calling her fat, Shape confirmed.

Last May, a writer from Barstool Sports named Chris Spagnuolo was attacked after he published a 350-word article asking, "Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend?" and announced it on Twitter.

The article, which has since been deleted, was based on pictures of the "Diamonds" singer in New York wherein oversized clothing as well as an unflattering angle made the artist look heavy.

But even if Rihanna did gain weight, it seems that she is not paying attention to what any of the haters and internet trolls are saying.

"If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane," Rihanna shared on her Instagram, sending the message to the body-shamers.