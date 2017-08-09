Rihanna News: Singer Gives Away Bikes to Young Female Malawi Students

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Singer Rihanna continues her mission to help young Malawi girls with their education.

Rihanna is giving away bikes to qualified young Malawi girls in order to help them with their education.

It has been learned that the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation has partnered with the Chinese bike-sharing company Ofo for a campaign called "1Km Action," which aims to help hundreds of girls attend school in the southeastern African nation.

According to reports, almost only 8 percent of the 4.6 million students across Malawi complete their secondary education, and one of the culprits for which is poor transport links. Because of this, Rihanna's foundation, which was named after her grandparents, will be providing bikes to qualified young girls to ease their travel to school.

"I'm so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation's new partnership with Ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education. And also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down those very long walks they make to and from school all alone," Rihanna said.

This is not the first time for Rihanna's foundation to rally for education, though, as the singer has been focused on providing children access to education in more than 60 developing countries. In June, the singer even tweeted several world leaders, including Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and Germany's spokesman for the Federal Government Steffen Seibert, and encouraged them to lobby for the funding of education globally.

Last year, the singer also launched scholarship programs aimed at helping citizens of Brazil, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana, and Jamaica attend college in the U.S. Her foundation has also inked a partnership deal with Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education, advocating for effective education and health programs around the world.

Because of her humanitarian efforts, Harvard bestowed the singer with the Humanitarian of the Year Award last February.