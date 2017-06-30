Rihanna Spotted Heading to Ibiza with New Boyfriend, Billionaire Hassan Jameel

Rihanna seems very happy with her new man, billionaire Hassan Jameel.

REUTERS/Suzanne PlunkettSinger Rihanna walks out onto the catwalk after the presentation of her Rihanna for River Island Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, Feb. 16, 2013.

The "Umbrella" singer was spotted heading to Ibiza this week with her rumored new boyfriend, Jameel. The pair was all smiles as they presumably continued their romantic getaway on the Mediterranean island. The Bajan beauty wore a pinstripe suit accesorized with shades, while Jameel sported a simple shirt and a baseball cap.

Earlier this week, the couple made headlines when they were snapped making out in a pool in Spain. An insider told The Sun that Rihanna and Jameel's relationship is not just an ordinary fling. "This relationship is the real deal," the source said. "Rihanna has told friends she's in love with him and seems completely smitten. They've been spending a lot of time away from prying eyes and are really serious."

The source also confirmed that the pop songstress and the businessman have been dating since January. Rihanna had numerous visits to the U.K. to see him and keep their relationship a secret, until now.

Jameel is a Saudi national who works as deputy president and vice charman for Abdul Latif Jameel. The company is owned by his family and it is considered as one of the largest businesses in the world.

The Jameel family's wealth is estimated to be around $1.5 billion, with a large part of their income coming from having the exclusive distribution rights for Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia. Aside from their deal with Toyota, the family also owns Jameel League, a 14-team soccer league.

Jameel previously dated Naomi Campbell, who was rumored to have a beef with Rihanna after they unfollowed each other on Instagram last year. Rihanna, on the other hand, has been single for quite a while since her brief relationship with Drake in 2016.