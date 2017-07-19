Rihanna Wedding Rumors: Artist and New Beau Preparing Prenup; Drake Jealous of Hassan Jameel?

Rihanna and her new beau, Hassan Jameel, are reportedly preparing a prenuptial agreement before getting married. Meanwhile, Drake might be jealous of Rihanna's rumored husband-to-be.

Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier Are Rihanna and her new beau, Hassan Jameel, getting married?

The "Work" singer has been dating Jameel for only a few months but the two are already said to be planning their wedding. But the love birds are looking out for themselves first and foremost because they are drafting up a prenuptial agreement worth $1 billion.

An insider shared with Lifestyle & Mag, "Everything is moving so fast, but right now the priority is working out their individual assets with their attorneys in order to write up an ironclad contract."

The insider added that even though "Bad Girl RiRi" is deep in love with Jameel, she still maintains that "business is business." Jameel also approves of the prenup, because he also has a lot of assets to protect on his side.

Jameel is the deputy vice president of their family business and his assets include exclusive distribution rights to Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia and in seven other countries. He also owns a soccer league consisting of 14 teams.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has a business empire of her own to protect. The music artist is worth $230 million, with her own clothing line and properties in real estate. The "Diamonds" singer has a $22 million mansion in Barbados that encompasses access to a private beach and two docking ports for yachts.

Although Rihanna and Jameel are getting ready for married life, the "Umbrella" singer's ex, Drake, is reportedly not too happy about her upcoming wedding.

A source revealed to Hollywood Life, "Drake is kinda jealous of Rihanna's new billionaire boyfriend. He has no idea why she likes this guy. Drake thinks Rihanna is one of the baddest chicks ever and he doesn't think this new guy deserves her at all."