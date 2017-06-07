Rise in Use of 'Zombie Drugs' By Young People Reported in U.K.

People looking like the "walking dead" are showing up in the streets of England.

(PHOTO:YOUTUBE/SCREENSHOT) People high on 'spice' drugs hang around on a street in Manchester, U.K.

Acting nearly like the zombie characters in the popular U.S. TV series, the victims who have been photographed in a number of cities were reportedly high on the so-called "zombie drugs." These comprise a type of drugs called New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), which are also called by their street names "Spice" and "Black Mamba," according to The Christian Institute.

The Lancashire Police reported a surge in the number of "zombie-drug" incidents, pointing out that the incidents they received in 2016 were six times as many as those reported two years ago.

Over the last few months, The Christian Institute said many young people who have apparently taken NPS have been photographed in an unresponsive state in a number of city centers in Blackpool, Blackburn and Preston.

NPS are known to be highly addictive, with hallucinations, psychosis, muscle weakness, and paranoia among the side effects.

Last year, the British government imposed a blanket ban on all such addictive substances.

However, the ban is only partially effective since the drugs are still accessible, according to Sue Tweedle of The Ashley Foundation, a homeless charity in Blackpool.

"I imagine calls to hospitals and ambulance crews are going through the roof. I couldn't estimate the numbers, but it's definitely a growing problem," she said.

Earlier last month, a police commissioner was criticized after calling for the legalisation of "zombie drugs." Arfon Jones, Police Commissioner for North Wales, said the drugs should not have been banned in the first place.

Welsh Assembly member Darren Millar blasted the police official's remark, calling it "outrageous."

"These drugs are very dangerous and act as gateways to even more dangerous drugs. They ruin lives. We need fewer drugs in our society, not more," Millar said.

Last April, news outlets showed disturbing photos of the "zombie drug" victims at Manchester's civic center.

One local newspaper, the Manchester Evening News, described the scene as a "dystopian nightmare."

In just one weekend, Manchester police arrested nearly 60 people in connection to using the drugs.

Shocking pictures showed the victims passed out in public places, sleeping against bins and telephone boxes, and others covered in their own vomit.

The Guardian reported that there has been a surge in the use of the drugs in Manchester, particularly in the main shopping and transport hub of the city center.