'Rise of the Tomb Raider' News: Square Enix Details Enhancements for Xbox One X Version

Considering the massive fandom that loves "Rise of the Tomb Raider," it is no surprise that it is one of the games that will receive enhancements for Microsoft's upcoming console, the Xbox One X. Recent reports reveal that game developer Square Enix has detailed everything that fans can expect from the newly enhanced "Rise of the Tomb Raider."

According to reports, the improvement is mainly visual as the Xbox One X version of "Rise of the Tomb Raider" now offers three visual modes to choose from. The first is the 4K experience, which allows fans to experience the game title from Square Enix in the highest fidelity resolution possible. Meanwhile, the Enriched Visuals mode apparently features a lot of upgrades, which may not be quite up to par to the 4K version. Finally, the High Frame Rate visual mode allows players to experience it in the smoothest possible way as it hits the sweet spot at 60 frames per second.

Further reports also reveal that Square Enix indicated the tech enhancements of "Rise of the Tomb Raider" that include HDR support, Dolby Atmos support,as well as other spatial audio programs, and enhanced overall look and feel of the game title's protagonist, Lara Croft, and the environment. The tech enhancements also targeted the anti-aliasing feature of "Rise of the Tomb Raider."

The trailer that Square Enix released details everything there is to know about the Xbox One X version of "Rise of the Tomb Raider," and if it is anything to go by, then it is looking to be one of the most must-have titles on Microsoft's newest version of its flagship console. Both the Xbox One X and "Rise of the Tomb Raider" will be released on Nov. 7. Pre-order for the console is now live.