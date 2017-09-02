'Riverdale' Actress Vanessa Morgan Reveals She's Been Receiving Death Threats Because of 'Bughead'

The CW A scene from "Riverdale" season 1, featuring Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).

A recent addition to the "Riverdale" family is receiving death threats because her character may get in the way of Jughead and Betty, a.k.a. "Bughead," in the second season of the CW show.

Vanessa Morgan is the latest addition to the "Riverdale" cast, and she will portray the character of Toni Topaz. In an interview with Glamour, the actress had revealed that while she has yet to make her first appearance on the show, she is already receiving death threats from the fans of Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart). It should be remembered that in the season one finale, Jughead had to transfer into a different school and move into the southern part of the town after his father's arrest. and now, fans are left wondering how the character's transfer will affect his relationship with Betty.

As for Morgan, her character may become a third party to the "Riverdale" power couple. Toni Topaz is said to become Jughead's first friend after he switched schools, and the character will be featured prominently in the second season.

"She's a Southside Serpent, a gang member, and Jughead's first friend," Morgan says of her character, Toni Topaz. "So I might stir up the pot a bit with the Bughead relationship. There might be a little love triangle," she added.

Now, it appears that the fans clearly don't have a taste for love triangles, and some others have even taken it to the extreme, sending Morgan a couple of death threats.

"I've already had some death threats," Morgan shares. "But the thing is, it's half death threats because they don't want that actually happening, and there's half that's just all love. Who knows if my character coming between Bughead is even going to happen. People are just jumping to conclusions," she went on to say.

Fans would just have to stay tuned into "Riverdale" when it arrives this Oct. 11 to find out if Toni Topaz will, in fact, be the thorn to the "Bughead" couple.