'Riverdale' Season 1 Episode 13 Spoilers: Cheryl Blossom Takes One Dark Turn for the Worst in Season Finale

The penultimate episode of The CW's teen drama series "Riverdale" left fans with as many questions as there were revelations behind the mysterious death of Jason (Trevor Stines). What new truths will the upcoming finale bring to the table, and how much more complicated will life get in Riverdale?

YouTube/The CW Television NetworkA screenshot of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) from the season 1 finale of "Riverdale."

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "The Sweet Hereafter," Archie (KJ Apa) and his friends may find themselves in yet another predicament when Jughead (Cole Sprouse) gets caught in an unexpected situation. What danger does this new twist bring to Jughead, and what can Archie and the gang possibly do to bail him out?

The synopsis also reveals that Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes) will grow closer together, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) decides to confront her mother, Alice (Mädchen Amick), about her family's seeming lack of reaction to the latest, shocking turn of events. It turns out that that the Coopers are actually part Blossoms.

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), for her part, will also be taking matters into her own hands when the truth about their family business is exposed. Meanwhile, Hermione (Marisol Nichols) makes a surprising offer to Fred (Luke Perry) that may seem too good to be true but may also prove to be harder to resist.

The official trailer hints that the twisted mysteries leading up to Jason's death will only continue to branch out into other dangerous twists that will eventually open up new and more exciting mysteries for the upcoming second season.

YouTube/The CW Television Network

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Cheryl's storyline is about to take a much darker turn as she tries to deal with the fact that her own father, Clifford (Barclay Hope), killed her beloved twin brother.

"She's at her worst place emotionally that she's ever been. And by the way, she's already been in a fraught, frayed place. It gets even worse now," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

Meanwhile, actress Nichols told Buddy TV that season 2 will revolve around a brand new mystery that will be set up by the end of season 1.

"It's Riverdale, there's never not going to be a massive mystery to be solved," Nichols said.

Will this upcoming mystery find the other half of the Blossom twins at its core this time around?

The finale episode of "Riverdale" season 1 airs on Thursday, May 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.