'Riverdale' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: Archie Urges Miss Grundy To Inform Authorities Of The Gunshot

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 1 will see Archie (K.J. Apa) trying to convince Miss Grundy (guest star Sarah Habel) that informing authorities of what they heard on the night of Jason's death is the right thing to do.

Facebook/CWRiverdale'Riverdale' season 1 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

The synopsis for the new episode, titled "A Touch of Evil," reveals that the murder mystery of Jason Blossom will continue. New information about his death will start to be discovered, making Archie want to reveal what he and Miss Grundy heard at Sweetwater River. However, because of their hidden relationship, it does not look like Miss Grundy is going to budge.

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) will attempt to fix things between her and Archie after their falling out in the premiere episode. And while Veronica (Camila Mendes) will try to do the same with Betty, the blonde beauty will not be too keen on it. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) will do her best to keep everything at school contained as rumors of her brother's death start circulating.

Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will discover a secret about Archie. Could it be his secret affair with their teacher, Miss Grundy?

The next episode will also see a pep rally taking place, with Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats set for a performance. Mayor McCoy (guest star Robin Givens) will also be present at Riverdale High for the momentous occasion.

A trailer for the new episode has also been released. It sees Archie talking to Miss Grundy about their affair and Jason's death, with more of their romance heating up. The clip also features Archie running after an upset Betty, while another scene shows him walking with Veronica.

It is clear that the love triangle among Archie, Betty, and Veronica will be a heavy theme in the first season. That has always been the case in the original comic books from which the show is based. And while the premiere episode started out with Veronica and Betty becoming good friends, it ended badly when Veronica and Archie kissed in the closet during a game of Seven Minutes in Heaven. Plus, there is Archie's secret sexual relationship with Miss Grundy and a looming mystery enveloping the town.

"Riverdale" season 1 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.