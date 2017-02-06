'Riverdale' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Archie Comes Clean; Cheryl Reveals More Information

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 1 will see Archie (K.J. Apa) confessing his whereabouts on the morning Jason Blossom was shot. Since Miss Grundy (Sarah Habel) has remained opposed to this decision from day one, there is no doubt that she will react negatively to Archie's move.

The drama and mystery continue to unfold with each passing episode. Theories on who could have killed Jason have already started spreading online, but it looks like fans will have to tune in to the next episode as it promises to reveal more information.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled "Body Double," states that Archie will do the right thing as he opts to tell the police about the morning he and Miss Grundy heard a gunshot. More information about Jason's death becomes clear as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) recounts the last time she saw him. It seems that Cheryl has no other choice but to tell the truth since the previous episode saw her getting arrested on suspicion of killing her brother.

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) spearheads a plan to bring back the school newspaper. Along with Jughead (Cole Sprouse), she will begin investigating the murder mystery currently encapsulating the town. Veronica (Camila Mendes), on the other hand, works hand-in-hand with Ethel (Shannon Purser) in an effort to expose a rumored "shame book" among Riverdale High's jocks.

Finally, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats will perform a song Archie co-wrote at the Taste of Riverdale event. Seeing as he has been grounded by Fred (Luke Perry), Archie will have to get creative to make sure he shows up at the event.

A teaser trailer for the upcoming episode has also been released. It sees Veronica going on a date, only to get slut-shamed online. Meanwhile, Miss Grundy continues to convince Archie not to tell the authorities about the gunshot they heard at Sweetwater River. But Archie has already made a decision to come clean in the previous episode, and it looks like he will follow through with it.

