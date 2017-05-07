'Riverdale' Season 1 Finale Spoilers: New Secrets, Mysteries in Store

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 1 will see secrets being unearthed and revealed, as new mysteries take place.

Facebook/CWRiverdale'Riverdale' season 1 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

The synopsis of the season 1 finale, titled "The Sweet Hereafter," states that Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) will strengthen their bond, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) will talk to her mother Alice (Madchen Amick) on how she has had it with the way the Cooper family brushes everything off.

Elsewhere, Fred (Luke Perry) will be presented with an unbelievably great offer, courtesy of Hermione (Marisol Nichols). Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) will take charge and leap into action as the Blossom family's secret trade is exposed. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will land himself in a surprising position, which will leave his friends in disarray.

A teaser trailer for the episode has also been released. It opens with Alice telling Betty that "there are some secrets that are so painful, you not only hide them from the world, but you hide them from yourself." It appears that parental relationships will be a focus in the finale as Archie is shown looking at Fred and Jughead seems to be thinking about FP (Skeet Ulrich).

The clip flashes a plethora of quick scenes, including the gang lifting up their milkshakes for a toast, a helpless Cheryl coming to Veronica, Jughead stopping Betty from looking at something, Betty with a bloody hand, a rug being set ablaze and more. The final scene is particularly intriguing, as Archie looks to be beating up an unseen person as the gang looks on in dread.

Fans are definitely excited to watch the season 1 finale of "Riverdale," which teases new secrets and mysteries. The previous episode revealed that Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope) was the one who killed his own son, but he also wound up dead by the end of the episode. The Blossom family's maple business was exposed to be a front for their drug trade, and perhaps the most shocking reveal of them all came from Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro), who explained that the Coopers are actually Blossoms.

The season 1 finale of "Riverdale" airs Thursday, May 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.