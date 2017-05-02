'Riverdale' Season 1 Spoilers: Finale to 'Come Full Circle'; Identity of Jason's Killer To Be Revealed in Next Episode

The first season of The CW's "Riverdale" is almost coming to an end. With that, the identity of Jason Blossom's killer will soon be revealed.

The whole season's focus has been the murder of Jason Blossom, with numerous characters being possible suspects. However, it looks like fans will not have to wait any longer in order to find out who did it.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased that the murderer's identity will be revealed by the end of the penultimate episode, which happens to be airing this week.

Additionally, Aguirre-Sacasa explained that the season 1 finale "comes full circle back to Sweetwater River." He also teased that one of the main characters will end up in danger, closing with a cliffhanger.

Things are getting really interesting on "Riverdale," especially when it comes to mean girl Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). So far, she has been quite antagonistic towards the other characters, but it looks like there may be a change in the wind soon.

In a Spoiler Room segment of Entertainment Weekly, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Cheryl really only wants justice for her brother, the person she loved dearly. "Even though she's not investigating, I feel like there's a deep question and devoid in her that has to be answered and filled," he said.

Unfortunately, Petsch revealed that Cheryl will ultimately not get the closure she is looking for. She shared as much while speaking to Vulture, and further teased what season 2 has in store for her character.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the next episode of "Riverdale" season 1, titled "Anatomy of a Murder." The synopsis of the episode states that the investigation into Jason's murder will continue, even though FP (Skeet Ulrich) was already arrested for it. Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) know that FP is being framed, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will help them clear his father's name.

A teaser trailer has also been released, and it manages to up the excitement as the gang watch what seems to be a video of Jason's murder on a laptop. Their shocked faces are a clear indication that they have stumbled onto the truth.

"Riverdale" season 1 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.