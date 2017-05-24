'Riverdale' Season 2 Air Date, Plot News: Love Is in the Air for Cheryl and Josie in 'Darker' Sophomore Cycle

The first season of "Riverdale" was certainly a roller coaster ride of emotions and shocking twists, but it looks like season 2 will be "darker and deeper."

Facebook/CWRiverdale'Riverdale' season 1 is available on the CW app.

This much was revealed by Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the series, as she spoke to Entertainment Weekly recently. The young starlet previewed "a new darkness" that fans will get to see in Archie (K.J. Apa), especially after the surprising season 1 finale.

For those who need a recap, season 1 closed with the uncertainty of Fred's (Luke Perry) fate after he was gunned down at Pop's Diner. Fred means a lot to Archie, and going through that experience will really mess with the redhead.

"I think it's going to add a lot of edge to his character and some depth," Mendes said.

Thankfully, Mendes' character will be right by Archie's side to help him cope with everything. It can be recalled that Archie and Veronica consummated their relationship in the season 1 finale.

However, they will not be the only couple highlighted in season 2. Cheryl and Josie are also going to get their fair share of love when the sophomore cycle rolls around.

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl, revealed to E! News that her character will have "a little bit of an unexpected love interest." However, she refused to share whether her new lover is an old or new character.

On the other hand, Ashleigh Murray was able to reveal more about her character's new romantic interest. Murray's Josie will be sparking a connection with Reggie come season 2. However, genuine romantic emotions might not be the sole reason that they get together.

Reggie will be played by a different actor in the upcoming season. It can be recalled that Ross Butler was forced to exit "Riverdale" because he became committed to Netflix's "13 Reasons Why." Butler will be replaced by Charles Melton from here on out.

"Riverdale" season 1 is available to stream on the CW app and on Netflix.