'Riverdale' Season 2 Cast News, Air Date: 'The Good Wife' Alum Graham Phillips to Play Veronica's Ex-Boyfriend

"Riverdale" fans can look forward to another new face arriving in town for the CW series' upcoming second season.

According to an exclusive report from Entertainment Weekly, Veronica's ex-boyfriend will be making an appearance in two episodes of the new season. Graham Phillips, who is known for his stint on "The Good Wife," has been tapped to play Nick St. Clair.

Veronica is currently with Archie (K.J. Apa), so Nick's arrival will surely have its effects--and some of these effects could be dangerous, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased. And while Nick seems like a perfect gentleman at first, there is more to him than meets the eye.

"Nick is an old classmate of Veronica's from New York, and despite his parent-pleasing veneer, he is a wolf in sheep's clothing: a hard-partying Lothario with dark desires and an unchecked sense of privilege," Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. "His arrival in Riverdale will threaten Archie's relationship with Veronica, and may even put some of our characters at risk."

Aguirre-Sacasa teased Phillips' character in a photo he shared on Instagram. It featured the three characters involved in the potential love triangle.

Apart from Phillips, other new characters will be portrayed by Mark Consuelos, Brit Morgan and Vanessa Morgan. Consuelos will bring life to Vanessa's father, Hiram Lodge, who has been mentioned in the first season. Brit is set to play Penny Peabody, the Southside Serpents' attorney, while Vanessa willl portray Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) new friend at Southside, Toni Topaz.

It certainly looks like Veronica has more than one man to worry about. The arrival of Hiram and Nick will certainly cause some trouble for her and Archie. As for fan-favorite couple Jughead and Betty (Lili Reinhart), the former's involvement with the Southside Serpents and new girl Toni may also give rise to problems.

"Riverdale" season 2 will premiere on Oct. 11 on The CW.