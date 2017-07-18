'Riverdale' Season 2 Cast News: Brit Morgan Lands Recurring Role; Cole Sprouse Caught in Altercation

Facebook/CWRiverdale 'Riverdale' season 2 premieres in the fall.

"Riverdale" is adding a new face to its cast roster for its upcoming second season, which is currently in production.

According to Deadline, Brit Morgan has signed on to portray Penny Peabody. Her character is described as a "wily backroom attorney that the Southside Serpents keep on retainer in case of run-ins with the law." She is also known as the "Snake Charmer."

However, Penny has a different way of doing business. Instead of asking for cash in return for her services, she wants her clients to pay her with favors. Jughead will find this out firsthand when he tries to enlist her aid for his father, FP (Skeet Ulrich).

Morgan may not be an entirely new face to everyone. She has appeared on a number of shows, including "True Blood," "The Arrangement" and, most recently, "Supergirl."

Season 2 of "Riverdale" is currently filming, and the cast has been very generous when it comes to sharing photos of their time together. However, news has broken that filming has been delayed because of an altercation that happened on set.

Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones in the series, apparently got into an argument with a street performer while shooting scenes at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursday night.

According to Daily Hive Vancouver, Sprouse went outside with co-star Lili Reinhart in order to ask the performer to stop "for an hour" so they could finish filming. The actors were both in costume, as seen in a video captured by an onlooker.

The performer argued that she was a regular in the area and said she was not a "scam artist," as Sprouse reportedly mentioned in the video. She apparently continued playing even though she was asked to stop momentarily.

Hopefully, despite this altercation, "Riverdale" picked itself up and did not lose time in their schedule. After all, season 2 is only months away from premiering.

"Riverdale" returns on Oct. 11 on The CW.