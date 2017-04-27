'Riverdale' Season 2 Cast News: Reggie To Be Recast as Ross Butler Leaves Show; Mark Consuelos Tapped to Play Veronica's Dad

"Riverdale" is going to welcome some new faces come season 2. It has been revealed that the role of Reggie is set to be recast, while Veronica's father, Hiram, is due for his first outing.

Facebook/CWRiverdale'Riverdale' season 1 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

According to TVLine, Ross Butler, the actor who portrays Reggie in the ongoing first season, will not be able to commit to a second season of The CW drama. Butler also plays a main character on Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," which is poised to get a season 2. Because of scheduling conflicts, Butler is giving up his role on "Riverdale."

As for the role of Reggie, he will be recast since the character is going to be a much larger part of the second season. "[Next season], we want more Reggie on our show — he's Archie's rival! — and because Ross is unavailable to come back to Riverdale, we're looking for a new Reggie," series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. "Those are big shoes to fill, but we're confident we can find an actor who is as funny and sexy as Ross. And of course we all wish Ross the best."

Season 2 will also introduce Hiram Lodge, Veronica's father, who has only been heard of up to this point. In a separate report from TVLine, it has been revealed that Mark Consuelos will portray Hiram. It is implied that Hiram will somehow shake off his criminal charges and find his way to Riverdale in the second season.

However, the finalization of Consuelos' casting relies upon the fate of another series he stars in, Fox's "Pitch." Should "Pitch" get a second season renewal, then "Riverdale" will have to look for a different actor to take on Hiram.

For now, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 1, which will see Alice (Madchen Amick) seeking Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) help since her daughter Betty (Lili Reinhart) has her hands full with Homecoming and Reunion weekend.

"Riverdale" season 1 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.