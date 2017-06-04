'Riverdale' Season 2 Cast News, Spoilers: Skeet Ulrich Upped to Series Regular

It looks like "Riverdale" fans will be seeing more of FP Jones in the second season, as news of Skeet Ulrich being upped to series regular status has emerged.

Facebook/CWRiverdale'Riverdale' season 1 is available on the CW app.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Ulrich will be appearing in a series regular capacity beginning season 2 of the CW teen drama. He plays FP, Jughead's father, and was previously a recurring character in season 1.

"We so loved having Skeet on Riverdale last year, that we couldn't imagine Riverdale without him. He's a stellar actor and we feel we have just scratched the surface of who FP is. We are excited to have Skeet continue on this journey and we can't wait for the audience to see what he is up to this year," executive producer Sarah Schecter said.

It remains to be seen what the second season has in store for Ulrich's character, but fans of the show know that "Riverdale" has just as much drama for the parents as it does for the teens of the town. In fact, more drama will be added next season as Veronica's (Camila Mendes) father, Hiram, arrives in Riverdale. Hiram will be played by Mark Consuelos.

It is also unknown how FP will react to his son joining the Southside Serpents, as Jughead appeared to accept the offered gang membership in the season 1 finale. Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead, previously revealed that his character will take a much darker turn in the upcoming season.

This change in Jughead will not come without consequences, though, as his relationship with Betty (Lili Reinhart) will be put to the test in season 2.

Aside from Jughead and Betty, Archie (K.J. Apa) and Veronica will also have to go through some obstacles together. The arrival of Veronica's father will definitely have some effect on the town and its citizens, and Archie will still be reeling after his traumatic experience.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres in the fall on The CW.