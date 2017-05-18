'Riverdale' season 2 character news: Archie to have 'new darkness' next season, actress Camila Mendes reveals

The cast of The CW's "Riverdale" have yet to start filming in June, but there are already spoilers that one of the lead characters will be inching closer to the dark side.

"Riverdale" season 1 concluded with a major cliffhanger. Just when everyone thought everything was fine now that the season-long murder mystery had been solved, Archie's (KJ Apa) father, Fred (Luke Perry), was shot and the episode ended without revealing whether or not he survived.

Actress Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the show, recently had an interview with Entertainment Weekly, in which she revealed how this incident is going to affect the characters, especially Archie, and what her character, as Archie's girlfriend, is going to do about it.

"It's going to unpack so many things in terms of the relationships for season 2 because Archie's going to be going through this really traumatic experience and Veronica's going to have to be there to help with that burden," she said.

With the possibility of Archie losing his father, he is going to be affected in a major way. Mendes added, "I like that there'll be a new darkness to Archie. I think it's going to add a lot of edge to his character and some depth."

According to Screen Rant, it will be good to see Archie do more in the upcoming season since he was the one who had the least personal drama among the characters in season 1.

While Archie's problems revolved around his love interests and his dilemma between football and music, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) dealt with his father's possible involvement in drugs and Jason's (Trevor Stines) murder, Betty (Lili Reinhart) tried to dig up her family's secrets, Veronica tried to find out if her dad was involved in all of the craziness happening in the town of Riverdale, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) lost her father through suicide after it was discovered that he had killed his own son.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also told Entertainment Tonight that Archie will be going on a "hero's journey" in season 2.

"For Archie, he is the hero of our show, but before he gets to that heroic journey, it's going to be a journey more of revenge, and a journey of darkness and violence begetting violence."

He added, "So it's going to be a really different Archie for season two. That's really exciting. So that was something that we wanted to do, to get Archie to that place, of course at a terrible cost."

"Riverdale" season 2 is said to pick up where the first season left off. A premiere date has yet to be announced.