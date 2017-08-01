'Riverdale' Season 2 News: More Episodes, New Character

When the Archie-comics-inspired series "Riverdale" returns with an all-new season, viewers will be treated to more episodes than the last.

Facebook/CWRiverdale "Riverdale" season 2 will premiere on Oct. 11 on The CW.

The CW ordered a 22-episode renewal for the second season of "Riverdale." This gives ample opportunity for secondary characters to be explored.

"We're looking at it as two smaller seasons that overlap with each other," executive producer Sarah Schechter told CBR in an interview. "[We're] really looking at the winter finale as a halfway point to the season. It's like 10 episodes in."

At this year's Comic-Con International, KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, hinted that his father, Fred (Luke Perry), survives last season's shooting. The unfortunate turn of events, however, will change the lead character.

According to Apa, the second season picks up where Fred is shot. The incident will lead Archie to obsess over revenge. The aspiring musician will then attempt to find his dad's shooter. And consequently, his thirst for revenge will put a strain on his reignited flame with Veronica (Camila Mendes).

Despite his new relationship and his best friend Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) assimilation into the Southside Serpents, Archie will have no time to foster or help those relationships as he will be fixed on one thing only, revenge.

Elsewhere next season, viewers will be introduced to Toni Topaz, who will be played by Canadian-born actress Vanessa Morgan. Topaz first appeared in the books in 2012. Her character is a known rival of Jughead in terms of eating competitions. She sports bright pink hair. Based on the comics, she is believed to be bisexual. More of this will be explored in the second season.

Speaking to ET Online, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased that Toni will attend Southside High, where Jughead now goes. And that she will become his "Friend and confidant." More importantly, the exec teased that the new addition to "Riverdale" might be a threat to Betty and Jughead's relationship.

'Riverdale' season 2 will premiere on Oct. 11 on The CW.