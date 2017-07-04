'Riverdale' Season 2 News, Spoilers: Fan Theory Suggests Betty and Jughead Share a Brother

Facebook/Riverdale A fan theory suggests that Betty's (Lili Reinhart) secret brother is also Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) sibling.

Previously on the "Riverdale" season 1 finale, Alice (Madchen Amick) confessed to Betty that she has a secret brother, whom she gave up for adoption when she was still in high school.

Fans of "Riverdale" have enjoyed making fan theories about the show, especially since it ended with a lot of mysteries and several cliffhangers. One fan theory that is causing a lot of buzz is that Betty shares her secret brother with her boyfriend, Jughead.

A Reddit user suspects that Joaquin (Rob Raco) is Betty's secret brother, and if he is, it is expected that FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) is his father.

It was recently pointed out by Popbuzz that in the beginning of "Riverdale" season 1, Alice and FP were shown to have a history together.

"You may not live on the Southside anymore, you may not dress like you're from the Southside, but we both know the truth: Snakes don't shed their skin so easily," FP told Alice in one of their confrontations.

This leads to the theory that Hal (Lochlyn Munro) wanted Alice to get rid of the baby because it was not his; it was FP's.

However, the identity and true father of Betty's secret brother has yet to be revealed in season 2.

Meanwhile, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has released the titles for the first few episodes of "Riverdale" season 2 on Twitter.

The premiere episode of season 2 is titled "Chapter Fourteen: A Kiss Before Dying," followed by "Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks." The titles for episode 3 and 4 appear to be more mysterious than the others because of their references to old horror thriller films.

"Chapter Sixteen: The Town That Dreaded Sundown" mimicks the 1976 horror thriller that follows a serial killer who went on a killing spree in a small town in Texas. Meanwhile, "Chapter Seventeen: The Watcher in the Woods" got its title from the 1980 horror thriller that involved a missing child and an alien presence.

However, it is not yet clear how these films will influence the episodes in "Riverdale" season 2.