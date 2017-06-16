'Riverdale' Season 2 News, Spoilers, Release Date: Will Something Bad Happen to Kevin Keller?

When "Riverdale" made its debut on television, Archie fans wondered if The CW would ever be able to give justice to the original comics. Luckily, the theme of the series was thrilling enough to pique the interest of fans. Now that production for season 2 is already underway, details about the upcoming installment keep on coming, making more and more fans intrigued as to what awaits the teenagers-turned-crime investigators of the series.

Facebook/CWRiverdale'Riverdale' season 1 is available on the CW app.

After showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the title of the season 2 premiere episode recently, he also unveiled this week the titles of episodes 2 and 3. According to him, the second episode is titled "Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks," while the third one is titled "Chapter Sixteen: The Watcher in the Woods."

Aguirre-Sacasa posted the announcement on Twitter and accompanied it with some enthralling cover art that might suggest something about the direction of the upcoming series. The artwork for episode 2 featured Archie, Jughead, and Hot Dog seemingly trying to dig up some burgers at Pop's. On the other hand, the artwork for episode 3 showed an edgy Kevin Keller trying to escape from a mysterious figure in the woods.

Pertaining to episode 3, the showrunner tweeted, "#Riverdale fans, if you see Kevin Keller, please tell him... DON'T GO IN THE WOODS! #prayforkevin," which hinted that something unpromising is about to happen to the character next season.

Based on its title, it is safe to assume that the episode is largely influenced by the 1980 horror film of the same name. The film followed a family that started experiencing strange occurrences after transferring to their new home located in the woods.

Aguirre-Sacasa's post hinted that Kevin will get more screen time in the episode. Fans of the series know that he was a recurring character in season 1. Previously, it was confirmed that he will be back for second installment as one of the series regulars, with episode 3 focusing on his character.

"Riverdale" season 2 will premiere on Oct. 11 on The CW.