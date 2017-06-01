'Riverdale' Season 2 Plot News, Air Date: Cole Sprouse Teases 'Darker' Jughead

The debut season of "Riverdale" served up a lot of drama and intrigue, with deaths and relationships all part of the equation. And while fan-favorite Jughead spent the first season following the Jason Blossom murder case, the second installment will see him turn to the dark side.

Facebook/CWRiverdale'Riverdale' season 1 is available on the CW app.

This much was confirmed by Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones in the series. It can be recalled that Jughead was given a Southside Serpents jacket at the end of last season. Instead of turning it down, Jughead took the jacket and even put it on as Betty (Lili Reinhart) watched.

"I think that's the avenue that they're gonna be pursuing," Sprouse told TVLine of Jughead's darker path in season 2. "I think the whole show is going to be getting darker and stranger. We're going to be leaning into a lot of those qualities that a lot of people ended up loving in the first couple of episodes — this heavy cinematography, this overbearing coloration, this really dark content that's kind of over-the-top and campy, but it's taken very seriously."

The cast and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa have long been teasing a "darker" second season, but it remains to be seen just how dark a turn the new cycle will take.

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, previously talked about what the new season might hold, specifically for K.J. Apa's character, Archie.

The end of season 1 saw Veronica and Archie sleeping together for the first time, taking their relationship to a whole new level. This relationship will be tested in season 2, especially after the devastating shooting of Archie's father. Fred's (Luke Perry) fate has yet to be revealed, but live or die, the experience is certainly traumatic.

As for the fan-favorite couple, Jughead and Betty will have a lot to go through in the upcoming season. Aguirre-Sacasa previously revealed that Jughead's involvement with the Southside Serpents will definitely drive a wedge between the two, resulting in heaps of drama.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres in the fall on The CW.