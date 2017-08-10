'Riverdale' Season 2 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Betty and Veronica to Have Heartbreaking Feud; Mystery Behind Penelope's Burn

In season 2 of "Riverdale," Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camilla Mendes) will get into a fight that will break their friendship. Meanwhile, there's more to Penelope's (Nathalie Boltt) bad burn from her house catching on fire.

"Riverdale" season 1 ended with a whole new set of dark mysteries, which included why and who shot Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), who would raid Pop's and for what reason, and how Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope) was running his drug business in town.

At the San Diego International Comic-Con in June, series creator Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and the cast revealed what followers of the show can expect from the new season of "Riverdale."

Although the show runs on deep dark mysteries, it doesn't fall short on drama as well. One of the most emotional scenes that will come in season 2 is a breakup between Betty and Veronica.

According to Mendes, the heartbreaking scene will be in episode 5.

"They are put to the test a little bit," Reinhart added during the panel discussion.

The conflict between the two will root from their love and deep concern for each other. However, one of them will not be seeing that way, and that "the audience will be hurt watching that," Mendes explained.

Meanwhile, there seems to be more behind Penelope's bad burns from being trapped inside her house when it caught on fire in season 1.

In the season 2 trailer of "Riverdale," Penelope is shown completely covered in bandages and looking utterly terrified when her daughter, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), caresses her face.

According to Petsch, "There's something you find out in season 2 as to why she's so severely burned. But she will be that way for a while."

"Riverdale" season 2 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.