'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers, Character News: Showrunner Likens New Version of Archie to Bruce Wayne

Fans should get ready to see the dark side of Archie (KJ Apa) in "Riverdale" season 2.

Facebook/CWRiverdaleFeatured in the image is KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on The CW's "Riverdale"

Season 1 ended with Archie meeting his dad, Fred (Luke Perry), at Pop's Diner for breakfast, and the latter getting shot by a masked gunman. The cliffhanger left the fans worried about Fred's fate, and also about how Archie is going to deal with the situation.

While it remains unknown whether or not Fred survives, it was previously reported that Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica in the series, revealed that Archie is going to have a "new darkness" in season 2, following the season 1 cliffhanger.

Also, speaking to Vulture, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa likened the new version of Archie to another popular comic book character, Bruce Wayne a.k.a Batman, who also witnessed his parents getting killed in front of him.

As the incident with Fred is likely going to have a huge impact on the next season, Aguirre-Sacasa was asked as to how this is going to change the direction of the show.

He answered: "This is a huge impact for Archie, obviously. What happened to Fred is like Bruce Wayne seeing his parents gunned down in Crime Alley in Gotham City. It completely changes him and it galvanizes him and gives him purpose."

Last month, Apa spoke to TV Guide and revealed that the sophomore season of "Riverdale" will see his character seeking vengeance for his father.

"I believe he's going to go to all ends to get to the bottom of it. We're going to see a really different side to him," he said.

Moreover, there is a lot more to look forward to when the show returns, like how Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) association with the South Side Serpents is going to affect his friendship with Archie and his relationship with Betty (Lili Reinhart), what Veronica's father will bring into the town of Riverdale when he arrives, how Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) will cope after her mental breakdown in the season 1 finale episode, and many more.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. on The CW.