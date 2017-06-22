'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Jughead and Betty's Relationship Is on the Line

"Riverdale" "will live to see another season. The popular teen drama series, which is based on the characters by Archie Comics, returns October with its second season and when the new episodes begin, the show is going back to its roots.

Youtube/The CW Television NetworkA screenshot from the official trailer of The CW's "Riverdale" season 1 episode 8.

The second season of "Riverdale" will pick up where the previous one left off. While Archibald "Archie" Andrews' (KJ Apa) journey to darkness will be the spine of the next season, finding out who shot his father, Fred (Luke Perry), will absolutely be the focus of the beginning.

"It's going to set him on his real journey, ultimately towards heroism, but I think first to a much darker place than we've played Archie," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Line. "Long gone will be the days of, 'Music or football? Betty or Veronica?' It's an Archie who's seen his worst fears come true," he added.

A civil war will also occur between the north and south side of Riverdale Town. Due to this, Forsythe Pendleton "Jughead" Jones III (Cole Sprouse) and Elizabeth "Betty" Cooper's (Lili Reinhart) relationship will be at stake.

"We thought it'd be really cool to do an homage where Betty is looking at Jughead as he joins the ranks of the Serpents," Aguirre-Sacasa teased. "And that is absolutely a big, big story that we're telling in Season 2. It brings a lot of drama to 'Bughead,'" he went on to say.

Besides that, there will be some new faces coming to the town of Riverdale in season 2. Actor Mark Consuelos will play a dishonest and insidious businessman, Hiram Lodge, who comes back to the town to reconnect with his wife, Hermione (Marisol Nichols), and his daughter, Veronica (Camila Mendes).

The first episode of "Riverdale" season 2 is titled "Chapter Fourteen: A Kiss Before Dying" and is scheduled to hit the small screen on Oct. 11.