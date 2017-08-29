'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: New Poster Teases Death is Lurking

(Photo: Facebook/CWRiverdale) A promotional image for "Riverdale" season 2.

Danger will continue to lurk in "Riverdale" season 2 with a new poster teasing a very dark fate for the gang.

The brand-new poster sees Archie (KJ Apa) and company staring ominously into the camera. In the background is their favorite hangout, but the neon lights of the diner hint of peril.

The letters that are lighted up read "DIE." This is a clear message that "Riverdale" season 2 will not free the group from the shackles of trouble just yet.

This does not come as a shock considering the events in the first season. Archie will still be shaken with the tragic fate of his dad. Veronica's (Camila Mendes) dad, on the other hand, will be back in her life in the new season now that he is no longer behind bars.

Apart from inevitable mayhems, the new season of the hit comic book adaptation will also be packed with mystery — one in which Betty (Lili Reinhart) will be a center of.

The actress herself teased what her character will be up to in "Riverdale" season 2 with regard to this story in an interview with Comicbook.com:

Dark Betty I feel like doesn't exist anymore. It's like this season just her darkness kind of envelops her a little bit. Betty is, without giving anything away, a very big focal point of the mystery in season 2 and it takes a toll on her, just like it did with Cheryl in season 1. Betty gets wrapped up in something that she never asked to be wrapped up in and this kind, sweet, gentle person is pushed to her limit.

The first season revealed that Betty has an older brother that she never knew about. This new mystery hints that she will have a lot on her plate when "Riverdale" returns.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.