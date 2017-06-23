'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers, News: Set Photos Feature Wedding, Luke Perry, Mechanic Betty

Production on the second season of "Riverdale" is currently underway, and photos from the set are being shared left and right. And with set photos, come potential spoilers.

Recently, some cast members were spotted filming a wedding scene, with Camila Mendes sporting a wedding gown. Does this mean Veronica is getting married? That remains to be seen, though it has been said that the scene could just be a part of a dream sequence. K.J. Apa and Cole Sprouse, who respectively play Archie and Jughead, were also seen wearing kilts.

Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge, shared a photo on her Instagram page that featured actor Luke Perry. For those who are unaware, Perry plays Archie's father, Fred. However, the photo is particularly interesting because Fred's fate was left hanging in the balance at the end of season 1. Perry's appearance on set, though, does not guarantee that his character lives. Regardless, fans are definitely keeping their fingers crossed that Fred comes out of the shooting alive.

It is worth noting that Perry was not present at the first table read picture that Madchen Amick shared on Twitter. Some fans noticed his absence and became worried.

Another set photo that was shared by the official Archie Comics Twitter page saw Lili Reinhart getting her hands dirty with a car. The snap featured Jughead and Betty fixing a car together. Fans of the original "Archie" comics know that Betty is a good mechanic, and it looks like TV Betty is also getting the same skill.

The titles of the first three episodes were already revealed by executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Twitter. The premiere episode is titled "A Kiss Before Dying," which definitely raised some eyebrows because of Fred's fate. It will be followed by "Nighthawks" and "The Watcher in the Woods."

Aguirre-Sacasa also teased that something dangerous was lurking in the woods and that Kevin (Casey Cott) may become a victim.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres Oct. 11 on The CW.