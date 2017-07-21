'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Lucy Hale to Guest Star? New Romances Arise

Will "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale be heading to "Riverdale"? The actress, who is a superfan of the hit show on The CW, recently interacted with the "Riverdale" cast, prompting fans to speculate about her rumored appearance on the show.

YouTube/The CW Television Network Lucy Hale is a cancer survivor in "Life Sentence" on The CW.

"Riverdale" cast member Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on the show, recently shared a photo from the set of with fellow Riverdale Vixens Cami Mendes (who plays Veronica), Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty) and Ashleigh Murray (who plays Josie), Cosmopolitan reported.

Hale commented on the photo, saying, "I wanna super impose myself into this," to which Petsch replied, "We shall recreate this when [you're] here." Petsch statement caused fans to get all excited about Hale's possibly taking part in the show, especially since she has a free schedule now that "Pretty Little Liars" is over.

"Here" could mean a lot of things. It's either Hale would be visiting the "Riverdale" set in Vancouver as a friend of the cast or as part of the show. Interestingly, Hale is set to film her upcoming The CW series "Life Sentence" in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, more photos from the set of "Riverdale" season 2 have begun leaking, giving fans a glimpse into the show's sophomore outing. Show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of actor KJ Apa (who plays Archie) with newcomer Charles Melton, who's taking over the role of Reggie Mantle which was previously portrayed by Ross Butler.

According to "Riverdale" season 2 spoilers, new romances are coming to the show. While Reggie wasn't that visible in the first season, the character will have more exposure in season 2, and she will be paired with Josie.

"There's going to be a love interest—a possible love interest—between Josie and Reggie," Murray told E! News.

However, their pairing might not exactly be for love entirely. Murray, who described Josie's relationship with Reggie as an "elitist move as opposed to a move of the heart," explained:

"That's what I think in my mind. It's like if Josie's going to walk the halls with somebody on her arm...Just like Veronica says, some arm candy's great, and Reggie's great arm candy," she added.

"Riverdale" season 2 will premiere on Oct. 8 on The CW.