'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Will Archie and Veronica Survive in the House of the Devil?

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa dropped another hint for the upcoming season of "Riverdale." In episode 8 of "Riverdale" season 2, he teased that Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) will be entering the lair of the devil.

According to Aguirre-Sacasa, it is the pair's turn to enter the house, which means someone already tried to drop by before them. Will Archie and Veronica survive? That much, the executive did not say. He only teased the episode title of chapter 21, which is appropriately called "House of the Devil." The episode was penned by Yolanda Lawrence.

Perhaps the house he is referring to is the same one that he teased in a previous tweet. Just last month, he shared a kid's drawing of Cheryl, Jason, and the Sugar Man. Behind them was a house which fans can infer is the house of the devil.

Not much has been said about this ghostly character except that he is coming to haunt Riverdale. It is unclear why he will be after Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).

Elsewhere next season, fans will get to see more of Alice (Madchen Amick) and FP (Skeet Ulrich). Perhaps previous speculations about their past and about Alice's son, the one she gave up for adoption, are true. This fan theory suggests that FP and Alice used to be lovers and that Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) dad is the biological father of Betty's (Lili Reinhart) older brother, which is why Hal (Lochlyn Munro) was against keeping him.

She took to Twitter to drop a hint.

#Riverdale fans, be careful what you wish for Twitter/@madchenamick

When "Riverdale" returns for a 22-episode second season, the show will adapt a darker and weirder tone, as revealed in the latest teases.

"Riverdale" season 2 premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.